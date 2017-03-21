BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports positive results from study of Ingrezza

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Positive results from Kinect 3 phase iii study of Ingrezza (valbenazine) for treatment of tardive dyskinesia (td)
* Has submitted NDA to FDA for ingrezza and has been granted priority review with a pdufa action date of April 11, 2017
* Says Ingrezza was found to be generally well tolerated with adverse events consistent with those of prior studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock