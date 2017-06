May 11 NeuroMetrix Inc:

* NeuroMetrix announces one-for-eight reverse split

* Announced a one-for-eight reverse split of its common stock effective as of Thursday, May 11, 2017

* Trading of co's common stock on NASDAQ Capital Market will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, with opening of markets on May 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: