BRIEF-Neurotech announces positive Phase 2 results in NT-501 (CNTF)

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Neurotech International Ltd
* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501 (cntf) for macular telangiectasia
* Neurotech international ltd - nt-501 was generally well tolerated, consistent with previous studies of nt-501 in retinitis pigmentosa and dry amd
* Neurotech international - majority of adverse events were related to surgical procedure; all cases surgery-related events were resolved within 3 months
* Neurotech international ltd - no participants had implant removed during course of study
* Neurotech international ltd - planning to initiate phase 3 program by end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.