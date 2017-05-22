版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一

BRIEF-Neurotech International says it secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland

May 22 Neurotech International-

* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
