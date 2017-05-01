BRIEF-Neurotrope to provide detailed Alzheimer's drug data in coming months

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Neurotrope Inc-
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
* Neurotrope CSO: in this very seriously afflicted population, the rate of dropouts in the trial was typical: conf call
* Neurotrope CSO: stat significance in a phase 3 trial is usually defined by p value of 0.05, but this was a more exploratory phase 2 trial, and the data is encouraging
* Neurotrope CSO expects to provide more detailed results in coming months
* Neurotrope CEO says co is interested in finding a corporate partner to move forward with
* Neurotrope CSO: "we saw very modest efficacy from the 40 mcg" Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt