BRIEF-NeuroVive Pharmaceutical enters into global licensing agreement with Yungjin Pharm

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 2 Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd:
* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders
* will now initiate activities in preparation for next clinical study in Europe and/or in U.S.
* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm upfront payments of $1 million at signing
* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm additional $1 million after completion of a successful phase I clinical trial
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million