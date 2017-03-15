版本:
BRIEF-Neustar stockholders approve planned acquisition

March 15 Neustar Inc

* Neustar stockholders approve planned acquisition

* Neustar Inc - at meeting held on March 14, about 82 pct of Neustar shares outstanding, entitled to vote at voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement

* Neustar Inc - merger is expected to close no later than end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
