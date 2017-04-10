版本:
BRIEF-NeutriSci forms cannabinoid joint venture with Lexaria Bioscience

April 10 Lexaria Bioscience Corp -

* NeutriSci forms cannabinoid joint venture with Lexaria Bioscience

* Co and Lexaria each contributing its respective technology to Ambarii by way of a license

* New company to be formed, Ambarii Trade Corporation initially being funded and owned equally by each of NeutriSci, Lexaria

* Co and Lexaria each will split all profits derived from Ambarii operations on a 50/50 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
