BRIEF-Nevada Copper announces further investment by Pala, extension of loan maturity dates to Dec. 31, 2018

Feb 27 Nevada Copper Corp:

* Nevada Copper announces further investment by pala and extension of loan maturity dates to December 31, 2018

* Nevada Copper Corp - has also secured extensions to loan maturities under its existing senior term loan facility with exp t1 ltd

* Nevada Copper Corp - its long-term cornerstone shareholder, pala investments limited has agreed to make a further investment of us$5 million in company

* Nevada copper - under amendments to red kite loan facility, monthly interest payments for march to June 2017 will be prepaid from proceeds of pala financing