BRIEF-Nevada Copper says Pala Investments to make further investment of $5 mln in company

Feb 27 Nevada Copper Corp

* Nevada Copper Corp - Pala Investments Limited has agreed to make a further investment of US$5 million in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
