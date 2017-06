May 15 Nevada Zinc Corp

* Nevada Zinc Corporation files final prospectus and announces pricing for public offering of units

* Nevada Zinc Corp - will issue 5.7 million units of company at price of $0.35 per unit

* Nevada Zinc Corp - entered into an agency agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp as sole lead manager and sole bookrunner in respect of offering