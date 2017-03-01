版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Nevado Resources says signs agreement with SOQUEM for Roger project

March 1 Nevado Resources Corp

* Nevado Resources Corp - signs definitive agreement with soquem,allowing co to acquire a 50% undivided interest in roger project

* Nevado Resources Corp - agreement in consideration for investments totaling $ 2 million over a three-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐