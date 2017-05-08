版本:
BRIEF-Nevro Q1 loss per share $0.50

May 8 Nevro Corp:

* Nevro reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $310 million to $320 million

* Q1 revenue $68.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $318.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
