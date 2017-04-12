版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln

April 12 Nevro Corp

* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐