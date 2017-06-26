版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair

June 26 Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Nevsun Resources appoints new board chair

* Nevsun Resources Ltd - Pearce succeeds R. Stuart

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201

* Nevsun Resources Ltd - R. Stuart Angus will retire as a director on September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
