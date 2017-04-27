版本:
2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources reports Q1 revenue $71.6 million

April 27 Nevsun Resources Ltd-

* Nevsun Resources Ltd says in q1 produced 3.3 million pounds of copper in concentrate and 51.9 million pounds of zinc in concentrate

* Nevsun Resources Ltd says sold 66.5 million pounds of contained zinc in concentrate in q1

* Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $71.6 million versus $92.4 million

* Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly net income $2.9 million versus $15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
