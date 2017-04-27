BRIEF-Nevsun Resources reports Q1 revenue $71.6 million

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Nevsun Resources Ltd-
* Nevsun Resources Ltd says in q1 produced 3.3 million pounds of copper in concentrate and 51.9 million pounds of zinc in concentrate
* Nevsun Resources Ltd says sold 66.5 million pounds of contained zinc in concentrate in q1
* Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $71.6 million versus $92.4 million
* Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly net income $2.9 million versus $15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F