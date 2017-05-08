版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president

May 8 Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Nevsun resources appoints new ceo

* Says peter g. Kukielski appointed ceo and president

* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year

* Nevsun resources ltd - davis continues with co for next two months as part of transition process, appointment of kukielski effective may 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
