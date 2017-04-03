BRIEF-New Age Beverages reports agreement to acquire assets of Marley Beverage Co

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 New Age Beverages Corp:
* New Age Beverages Corporation announces agreement to acquire assets of the marley beverage company
* New Age Beverages Corp- announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire assets of Marley Beverage Company, Llc
* New Age -as part of deal, identified more than $5.5 million in cost and revenue synergies to be gained over next 12 months
* New Age - will realize more than $3 million in immediate savings in operating expenses and infrastructure convergence
* New Age - transaction consideration consists of 2.85 million shares of common stock
* New Age - transaction consideration also consists potential earn out based on performance in return for all of assets of Marley Beverage Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.