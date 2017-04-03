BRIEF-New Age Beverages reports agreement to acquire assets of Marley Beverage Co

April 3 New Age Beverages Corp:

* New Age Beverages Corp- announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire assets of Marley Beverage Company, Llc

* New Age -as part of deal, identified more than $5.5 million in cost and revenue synergies to be gained over next 12 months

* New Age - will realize more than $3 million in immediate savings in operating expenses and infrastructure convergence

* New Age - transaction consideration consists of 2.85 million shares of common stock

* New Age - transaction consideration also consists potential earn out based on performance in return for all of assets of Marley Beverage Co