版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-New Age Beverages reports sale of a building for $8.9 mln

April 4 New Age Beverages Corp:

* Press release - New Age Beverages Corporation announces the sale of one of its buildings for $8.9 million

* New Age Beverages Corp says as part of proceeds new age will eliminate $4.7 million long-term mortgage it held on property with US Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐