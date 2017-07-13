FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时前
BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 晚上10点31分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017

* Total bus and coach inventory at July 2, 2017 was 534 EUs, a decrease of 13 EUs from previous quarter

* Delivered 991 equivalent units in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 eus compared to Q2 2016

* Company's new transit bus and coach orders (firm and options) in Q2 2017 totaled 958 EUs

* At end of Q2 2017, company's total backlog was 9,901 EUs (valued at $5.04 billion) compared to 9,984 EUs (valued at $5.09 billion) at end Q1 2017​

* Expects stable private sector demand for motor coaches through 2017

* Company's backlog consists of transit buses, and motor coaches primarily for public customers​

* Total shipments by company's aftermarket business for Q2 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared to previous quarter

* 2,055 EUs of new firm and option orders were pending from customers at end of Q2 2017

* 2,055 EUs of new firm and option orders were pending from customers at end of Q2 2017

