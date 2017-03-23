BRIEF-New Flyer posts Q4 earnings per share $0.68

March 22 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68
* Qtrly total revenue $622.6 million versus $418.9 million
* New Flyer Industries Inc - expects to deliver about 3,650
eus of new transit buses and motor coaches during fiscal 2017,
an increase of 4 pct from FY 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc - growth in motor coach and
transit bus aftermarket parts market will be in range of zero to
2 pct in 2017
