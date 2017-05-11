版本:
BRIEF-New Flyer Q1 earnings per share $0.61

May 10 New Flyer Industries Inc

* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.61

* New flyer industries - increased 2017 projected deliveries of new transit buses, motor coaches to 3,750 eus, increase of 6.8% compared to fiscal 2016

* Qtrly revenue of $572.1 million increased by 3.4%

* Says board of directors of company has decided to increase annual dividend rate to c$1.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
