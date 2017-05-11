BRIEF-New Flyer Q1 earnings per share $0.61

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.61
* New flyer industries - increased 2017 projected deliveries of new transit buses, motor coaches to 3,750 eus, increase of 6.8% compared to fiscal 2016
* Qtrly revenue of $572.1 million increased by 3.4%
* Says board of directors of company has decided to increase annual dividend rate to c$1.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.