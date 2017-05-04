BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 4 New Gold Inc :
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
* Pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due 2025
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.