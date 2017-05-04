版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering

May 4 New Gold Inc :

* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering

* Pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
