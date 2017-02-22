版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-New Gold announces US$150 mln bought deal financing

Feb 22 New Gold Inc-

* New Gold announces US$150 million bought deal financing

* New Gold Inc says to sell 53.6 million common shares of new gold at a price of us$2.80 per share

* New Gold Inc says intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance completion of construction of rainy river gold project in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
