BRIEF-New Gold announces US$150 mln bought deal financing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 New Gold Inc-
* New Gold announces US$150 million bought deal financing
* New Gold Inc says to sell 53.6 million common shares of new gold at a price of us$2.80 per share
* New Gold Inc says intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance completion of construction of rainy river gold project in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.