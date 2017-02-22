版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-New gold files for stock shelf of up to $172.5 million

Feb 22 New Gold Inc:

* Files for stock shelf of up to $172.5 million Source text:(bit.ly/2lHid89) Further company coverage:
