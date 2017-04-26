BRIEF-New Gold Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

April 26 New Gold Inc

* New gold announces 2017 first quarter results with record low all-in sustaining costs and lowers full-year cost guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* New Gold Inc - reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces

* New Gold Inc - reiterate new afton's guidance for full-year gold production of 70,000 to 80,000 ounces and copper production of 85 to 95 million pounds

* New Gold- reiterate mesquite's guidance for full-year gold production of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces and all-in sustaining costs of $805 to $845 per ounce

* New Gold Inc qtrly gold production of 89,327 ounces and copper production of 23.8 million pounds

* New Gold Inc - lowering 2017 full-year all-in sustaining costs guidance to $760 to $800 per ounce from $825 to $865 per ounce

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S