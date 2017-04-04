版本:
BRIEF-New Gold reports fatality at its peak mines

April 4 New Gold Inc

* New Gold reports fatality at its peak mines

* Worker supporting peak mines in Australia indicated he was feeling ill while working underground

* Operations at peak mines have been temporarily suspended to allow for further investigation of incident

* Individual was treated by Mine's emergency response team before being transported by ambulance to Cobar Hospital where he later passed away Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
