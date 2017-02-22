BRIEF-New Home Company Q4 earnings per share $0.66

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 New Home Company Inc
* The New Home Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue rose 66 percent to $322.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 12% to $187 million
* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of $530 - $570 million
* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 fee building revenue of $130 - $150 million
* Sees 2017 income from unconsolidated joint ventures of $4 - $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.