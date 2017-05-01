BRIEF-New Home says priced its private tack-on offering

May 1 New Home Company Inc:

* New Home Company Inc says had priced its private tack-on offering to eligible purchasers of $75.0 million principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2022

* New Home Company - 2022 notes will be issued at an offering price of 102.750% of their face amount, which represents a yield of 6.438% - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pzffCF) Further company coverage: