BRIEF-New Jersey Resources Q2 earnings per share $1.33

May 5 New Jersey Resources Corp:

* Q2 earnings per share $1.33

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* New Jersey Resources Corp - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 nfe guidance of $1.65 to $1.75 per share

* New Jersey Resources Corp qtrly total operating revenues $733.5 million versus $574.2 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $617.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S