BRIEF-New Jersey Resources Q2 earnings per share $1.33

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 New Jersey Resources Corp:
* Q2 earnings per share $1.33
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* New Jersey Resources Corp - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 nfe guidance of $1.65 to $1.75 per share
* New Jersey Resources Corp qtrly total operating revenues $733.5 million versus $574.2 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $617.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments