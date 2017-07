July 4 (Reuters) - New Look Vision Group Inc :

* New Look Vision Group Inc. agrees to acquire Iris, Le Groupe Visuel (1990) Inc.

* New Look Vision Group Inc- Purchase price for shares of Iris is $120 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis

* New Look Vision Group Inc- New Look Vision has entered into various financing agreements to finance acquisition