BRIEF-New Look Vision Group Q4 shr $0.31

March 15 New Look Vision Group Inc

* New Look Vision Group Inc announces record revenues and net earnings for 2016 and its quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly revenue C$54.5 million versus C$44.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
