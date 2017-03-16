BRIEF-New Look Vision Group Q4 shr $0.31

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 15 New Look Vision Group Inc
* New Look Vision Group Inc announces record revenues and net earnings for 2016 and its quarterly dividend
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23
* Qtrly revenue C$54.5 million versus C$44.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals