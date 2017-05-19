版本:
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire

May 19 New Look Vision Group Inc

* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer

* Says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire

* New Look Vision Group Inc - In meantime, financial and investor queries will be handled by New Look Vision's president, Antoine Amiel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
