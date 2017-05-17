版本:
BRIEF-New Media announces authorization of share repurchase program

May 17 New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces authorization of share repurchase program

* New Media Investment Group Inc - board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $100 million of company's common stock over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
