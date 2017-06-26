版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-New Media Investment says Propel Business Services rebranded as UpCurve

June 26 New Media Investment Group Inc:

* New Media Investment Group- small and medium-sized business solutions provider, formerly known as propel business services, has been rebranded as UpCurve

* New Media Investment Group- digital marketing services of UpCurve, previously known as Propel Marketing, will be marketed under Thrivehive name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
