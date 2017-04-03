BRIEF-New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock

BRIEF-Pacira Pharma says President James Scibetta has resigned
* Pacira pharmaceuticals -james scibetta resigning as president to become ceo of an undisclosed private early-stage oncology company
April 3 New Mountain Finance Corp:
* New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
* New Mountain Finance Corp- intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for new investments in portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacira pharmaceuticals -james scibetta resigning as president to become ceo of an undisclosed private early-stage oncology company
* Dxc technology and at&t to deliver new services to businesses globally
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.425per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: