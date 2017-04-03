版本:
BRIEF-New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock

April 3 New Mountain Finance Corp:

* New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock

* New Mountain Finance Corp- intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for new investments in portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
