BRIEF-New Mountain Finance says priced underwritten offering of 5 mln shares at $14.60/shr

April 4 New Mountain Finance Corp

* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock

* New mountain finance corp - priced an underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
