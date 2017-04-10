版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-New Pacific enters into agreement to acquire 100 pct of private Bolivian mining company

April 10 New Pacific Holdings Corp:

* New Pacific enters into agreement to acquire 100% of a private Bolivian Mining Company and announces a private placement of US$32 million

* New Pacific Holdings Corp- subsidiary signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Empresa Minera Alcira S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐