BRIEF-New Relic reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

May 9 New Relic Inc

* New Relic announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $77 million to $78.5 million

* Sees non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.12 and $0.14 in Q1

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $341.5 million to $346.5 million

* Sees non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.24 and $0.32 in FY 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $339.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $77.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S