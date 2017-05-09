BRIEF-New Relic reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 9 New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $77 million to $78.5 million
* Sees non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.12 and $0.14 in Q1
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $341.5 million to $346.5 million
* Sees non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.24 and $0.32 in FY 2018
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $339.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $77.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.