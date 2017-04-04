BRIEF-New relic sees Q4 revenue up 39 percent

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces strong preliminary results for fourth quarter fiscal 2017
* Sees Q4 revenue $73 million to $73.1 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $77 million to $78.5 million
* Sees Q4 revenue up 39 percent
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue up 31 to 34 percent
* Continue to target break-even non-GAAP loss from operations as co exits FY 2018
* Closed three-year, $24 million total contract value transaction during q4
* President Hilarie Koplow-Mcadams set to retire in mid-June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm