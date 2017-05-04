版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-New Senior Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

May 4 New Senior Investment Group Inc:

* New senior announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
