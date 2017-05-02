版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-New Value sells 24.5% of share capital in Idiag AG to a private investor

May 2 New Value AG:

* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor

* New Value held 24.5% of the share capital in Idiag AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐