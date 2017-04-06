版本:
BRIEF-New Venturetec sees H1 loss of $0.6 to $1 million

April 6 New Venturetec AG:

* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
