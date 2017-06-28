BRIEF-New West Energy Services announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 New West Energy Services Inc
* New West Energy Services Inc. announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options
* Says Erinn B. Broshko appointed chairman of the board
* New West Energy Services Inc - in conjunction with Broshko's appointment, NWE's current chairman, William Rand, has been appointed as lead director
* New West Energy Services Inc - board of directors has resolved to change its financial year-end from April 30 to December 31
* New West Energy Services Inc - NWE will report a one-time transition year covering eight months from May 1 to December 31. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows