BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses

May 9 New Flyer Industries Inc

* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses

* New Flyer Industries - New York City Transit Authority awarded New Flyer contract for 110 heavy-duty 60-foot articulated xcelsior compressed natural gas buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
