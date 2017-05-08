BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 9 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New Flyer Industries - New York City Transit Authority awarded New Flyer contract for 110 heavy-duty 60-foot articulated xcelsior compressed natural gas buses
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors