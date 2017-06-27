BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp announces strategic sale of mortgage banking business and residential assets covered under FDIC loss share agreement

June 27 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New York Community Bancorp, Inc. announces strategic sale
of mortgage banking business and residential assets covered
under FDIC loss share agreement
* New York Community Bancorp - Deals are expected to on a
combined basis, result in a gain on sale of approximately $90.0
million on a pre-tax basis
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Deals will provide
earnings and tangible book value accretion on an ongoing basis
* New York Community- Freedom to acquire origination &
servicing platforms, & mortgage servicing rights portfolio with
current unpaid balance of about $21.0 billion
* New York Community Bancorp - Expected that freedom will
retain certain employees from co's Cleveland, Ohio mortgage
banking business
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Received approval from
FDIC to sell assets covered under loss share agreements
* New York Community Bancorp - To sell majority of
one-to-four family residential mortgage-related assets to an
affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: