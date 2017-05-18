BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

May 18 New York & Company Inc
* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter
results and introduces Q2 guidance
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.7 percent
* Q1 loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q1 sales fell 2.9 percent to $209.9 million
* Says Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected
to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range
* Total inventory at end of Q2 is expected to decrease
slightly over prior year Q2
* Capital expenditures for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 are
projected to be between $6 million and $8 million
* Says Q2 gross margin is expected to be up 250 to 300 basis
points from prior year's Q2
* New York & Company Inc sees Q2 earnings per share $0.01 to
$0.04
* For Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected
to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: