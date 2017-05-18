BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

May 18 New York & Company Inc

* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 same store sales fell 0.7 percent

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* Q1 sales fell 2.9 percent to $209.9 million

* Says Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range

* Total inventory at end of Q2 is expected to decrease slightly over prior year Q2

* Capital expenditures for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 are projected to be between $6 million and $8 million

* Says Q2 gross margin is expected to be up 250 to 300 basis points from prior year's Q2

* New York & Company Inc sees Q2 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.04

* For Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: