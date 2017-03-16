BRIEF-New York & Company Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share 6 cents

March 16 New York & Company Inc
* New York & Company, Inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and
fiscal year results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q4 sales $266.3 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.4%
* New York & Company Inc says net sales are expected to
decline in low single-digit percentage range in q1
* New York & Company Inc says comparable store sales are
expected to range from low single-digit negative to flat on a
percentage basis in q1
* New York & Company Inc says operating results on a gaap
basis for q1 are expected to improve from prior year, reflecting
a loss of $2 million to $5 million
* New York & Company Inc says total inventory at end of q1
is expected to be down in low to mid-single-digit percentage as
compared to prior year q1
