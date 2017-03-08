BRIEF-New York REIT says on March 7 Michael Happel, CEO of the company resigned - SEC Filing

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 New York REIT Inc
* New york REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Michael A. Happel, Chief Executive Officer and President of company resigned - SEC Filing
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Nicholas Radesca, interim Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary of company resigned
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, board elected Wendy Silverstein to serve as company's Chief Executive Officer and President
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017 board elected John Garilli to serve as company's Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary Source text: [bit.ly/2mibNL1] Further company coverage:
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.