BRIEF-New York Times Co - Chairman Arthur Sulzberger's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 New York Times Co
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
* New York Times Co - CEO Mark Thompson's FY 2016 total compensation $4.93 million versus $8.66 million in FY 2015
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017