公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-New York Times Co - Chairman Arthur Sulzberger's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln

March 7 New York Times Co

* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing

* New York Times Co - CEO Mark Thompson's FY 2016 total compensation $4.93 million versus $8.66 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mxIgz8 Further company coverage:
